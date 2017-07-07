We Gamified Kindness!
A GAME FOR HAPPINESS
This is The Good Card
The Good card is a real physical card made from biodegradable material and it is your entrance into the game.
Scan the card with our mobile app and you will be sent on a mission to do something good for someone else.
After you do a good deed, pass the card to the person touched by your deed, and let the card perform its magic.
Pay it forward and pass it on to change the world.
How Does It Work?
Track the Journey of Your Card
and Watch Your Good Deed Travel the World
Our coolest feature is the ability to track your card. You can see the journey of your card via stories, locations, cities, countries and activities. You will be notified about the journey of your card and share in the experience of happiness.
Join The Movement
The movement has already started! The cards are in over 18 countries! The first cards have arrived in USA, Bolivia, Colombia, Belgium, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Portugal, Poland, Jordan, Ukraine, Australia Switzerland, the UK, Canada, Indonesia and Malaysia! Are you going to be a part of it?
What People Are Saying…
I am a person by nature that wants to see good happen to others and good happen in the world. My entire life has felt like an uphill battle because people do not trust you when they see you want to do good and are happy. This game allowed me to see that I am not alone and their are other people like me. Reading other stories of like minded people made me feel more confident and I will continue to strive for goodness in the world!
Christy Omeally
Maybe that person you sit next to in the tube has a really bad day. Sometimes just a simple compliment can make them smile and make their day much better. We need to share generosity and make our lives better, not worse. The Good Card makes it possible to actually see in the real time the effect of a single good deed. It’s unreal and I recommend that to anyone. It will encourage you to do even more!
David - Charleston, Carolina
It was great fun and really challenges you to go further. The best part is reading the stories of others doing good. I felt like I was part of something, and that my acts of kindness weren’t alone.
DREAMER
